Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

CRIS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.15. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Curis by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Curis by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Curis by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Curis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Curis by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

