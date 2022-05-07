Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.14 Million

Analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $364.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.90 million to $364.38 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.
NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.41. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $11.36.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9,950.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.