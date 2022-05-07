Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. Cyren shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 454,503 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

