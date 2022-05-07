Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,540 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. 3,013,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

