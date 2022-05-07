Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,181,000 after acquiring an additional 122,483 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $99,262.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $9.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,497. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

