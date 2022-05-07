Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,049. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.