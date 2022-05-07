Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $182.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,408,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,184,854. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $180.55 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

