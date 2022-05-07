Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE GM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,684,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827,006. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

