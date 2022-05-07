Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $25.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

DIS traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.29. 12,525,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,625,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

