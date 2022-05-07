Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $30.48 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $30,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.74. 1,124,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

