Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $40.96 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,705 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,148. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

