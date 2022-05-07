Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.65. 2,267,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

