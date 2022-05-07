Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

