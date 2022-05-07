Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 814,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,391. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

