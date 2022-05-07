Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

