Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 16,592 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,038,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

