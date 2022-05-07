Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,505 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

VICI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,071,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,170. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

