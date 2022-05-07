Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,716,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,436. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.31.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

