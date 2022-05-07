Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,395,449 shares of company stock worth $80,882,203.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,983,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

