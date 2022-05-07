Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 314.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

