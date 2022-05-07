DAOventures Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $286,009.78 and approximately $17,425.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

