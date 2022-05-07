Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.10. 1,264,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

