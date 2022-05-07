Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.52.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.00 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,742 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,492. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Datadog by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

