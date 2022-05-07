Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Cap Reaches $45,004.64

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $45,004.64 and approximately $21.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

