Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 12,989 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after buying an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 515,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 883,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

