Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.50. 249,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

