Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of American National Group worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 220.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.10. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.38 and a one year high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.