Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of Argan worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,303,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argan by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Argan by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 120,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

