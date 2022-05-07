Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,618,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.38. 1,478,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,198. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

