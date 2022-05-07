Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods makes up 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.54. 1,673,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

