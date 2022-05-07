Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Southwest Gas worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 467,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,439. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

