Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $313.43. The company had a trading volume of 388,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.97. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.63 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.93.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

