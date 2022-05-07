Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,331,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 263,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 1,538,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

