DECOIN (DTEP) Tops One Day Volume of $34,006.00

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $34,006.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002997 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,977,988 coins and its circulating supply is 56,757,751 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.