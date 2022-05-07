DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00249967 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $714.12 or 0.01981058 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00927406 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

