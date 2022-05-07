Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 842,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,999. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,068,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

