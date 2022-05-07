Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.47.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Denbury stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 533,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,656. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 3.34. Denbury has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,558,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 14.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

