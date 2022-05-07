Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 27 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Adobe were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.82. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.82 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

