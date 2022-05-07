Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 694 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Western Union were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 68.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 18.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,270. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.