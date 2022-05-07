Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $74.58. 2,470,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.