Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 482 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after purchasing an additional 466,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 609,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 281,708 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

