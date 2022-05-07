Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

LUMN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 18,468,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209,463. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.