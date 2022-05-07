Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,916. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

