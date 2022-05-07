Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $141,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,712,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $100.66. 1,843,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,669. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

