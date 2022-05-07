Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $249,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,897,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,404. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $6.53. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.