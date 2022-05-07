Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $397,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

