Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $427,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.16. 3,870,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,849. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.