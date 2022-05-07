Desjardins Trims Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Target Price to C$1.30

Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MGLQF opened at 0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.55. Magna Gold has a 1-year low of 0.37 and a 1-year high of 1.12.

Magna Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna Gold Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is its 100% owned San Francisco Gold Project, which covers an area of 47,395 hectors with 21 contiguous concessions located in Sonora, Mexico.

