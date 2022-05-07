Desjardins Trims Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Target Price to C$1.30

Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MGLQF opened at 0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.55. Magna Gold has a 1-year low of 0.37 and a 1-year high of 1.12.
Magna Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna Gold (MGLQF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.