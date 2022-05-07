Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 900.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $559.33.

NYSE NVO opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

