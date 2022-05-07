Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $136.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

YUM stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

